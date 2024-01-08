Caretaker held for stealing jewellery

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 7

A 30-year-old man, who was employed as a caretaker, has been arrested by the UT police for stealing gold jewellery from the house at Mani Majra.

Minal Mehra (38) reported that Deepak (30), a resident of Abheypur village, Sector 19, Panchkula, was employed as a caretaker for her father.

On January 1, he allegedly stole a gold chain, locket and some cash from the house.

The police registered a case at the Mani Majra police station. During investigation, the suspect was arrested.

The police said the gold chain and locket had been recovered from Deepak. He was earlier booked by the Panchkula police in a case of theft.

