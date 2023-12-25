Carjackers target realtor’s brother

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 24

Four unidentified persons took away the car of a Sector 86 youth, Akashdeep, after firing shots at him near the Sector 86-87 intersection around 10 pm on Friday night. The car was found abandoned near a Banur village next morning.

The 26-year-old victim, who is the brother of a property dealer, said, “Four unidentified youths, in a Swift Dezire car, blocked the road near the Sector 86-87 intersection and fired at him to make him stop. Out of fear, he came out of the vehicle and ran towards the nearby fields. In the meantime, the car-borne youths took away the vehicle.”

Next morning, the police found the car abandoned near Banur. They said they were verifying the claims of the complainant.

“Till now, no empty shell has been found at the spot. We are scanning the CCTV footage of the area as the complainant appeared to be terrified when we reached the spot,” said the police.

A case of snatching and Arms Act has been registered at the Sohana police station.

