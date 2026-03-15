Carmel Convent mishap: HC warns Chandigarh Administration over delay in handing over Rs 1.5-crore compensation

Nearly six months after the Chandigarh Administration was directed to pay Rs 1 crore to the father of a student who died and Rs 50 lakh to a girl who lost her arm in the Carmel Convent School tree-fall tragedy, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has now warned the authorities concerned to appear virtually before the bench if the order is not complied with.

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As the petition alleging contempt of court was placed before Justice Vikas Bahl’s Bench, counsel Ramdeep Partap Singh and Sahil Koul submitted that the amount had still not been disbursed even though the judgment granting the compensation was passed on September 29, 2025, and a legal notice seeking compliance was issued on January 30 this year.

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UT additional standing counsel, Shubreet Kaur, and junior panel counsel Dhruv Walia, on the other hand, submitted that an appeal in the matter was filed on March 12. Visibly unimpressed by the submission, Justice Bahl asserted: “It is apparent that the said appeal has been filed after receiving an advance copy of the contempt notice. At any rate, there is no stay of the operation of the order dated September 29, 2025.”

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Fixing the case for further hearing on March 27, Justice Bahl called for a compliance report by the next date of hearing.

Justice Bahl also made it clear that failure to comply with the compensation directions could invite personal accountability. “In case the respondents do not comply with the directions given by the Single Judge with respect to payment of compensation to the petitioners, the respondents are directed to be present through videoconferencing,” the Bench ordered.

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Rejecting the Administration’s defence that the mishap was an “act of God”, the court in September last year had held the UT liable for negligence, while admonishing it for showing “a lack of empathy and sensitivity” in resisting the compensation claim.

“This conduct reflects a lack of empathy and sensitivity on the part of the Chandigarh Administration,” Justice Kuldeep Tiwari had observed while noting that the UT readily implemented all remedial measures recommended by an inquiry committee except the direction for compensation.

Court’s admonition

The Bench had also expressed “grave concern” over the Administration’s handling of the matter. Justice Tiwari had asserted that the Administration constituted a committee led by a retired HC Judge to conduct an inquiry following “widespread public outcry.”

Justice Tiwari had also upheld Justice Jitendra Chauhan-headed committee’s finding that the Engineering Department was negligent.

“The Chandigarh Administration never disputed the finding of negligence attributed to the Engineering Department in the inquiry report furnished by the committee. What is further significant is that the Chandigarh Administration, except for complying with the recommendation regarding payment of compensation, has complied with most of the other recommendations and has also taken necessary action to implement the remedial measures.”

The court also took note of the trauma suffered by the victims. The Bench observed one student, aged 15, had her left arm amputated, underwent multiple surgeries, and continued to require assistance in daily activities. “This incident has also limited her future career opportunities and may impact her prospects for marriage,” the Bench noted.

Her classmate’s father suffered “the irreplaceable loss of his minor daughter, a bright student with promising potential. She could have brought laurel and acclaim to her parents, but this tragic incident shattered the aspirations and dreams of her parents. It is difficult to fathom the pain that the parents have suffered on account of the loss of their minor daughter, and no amount can compensate for this loss.”