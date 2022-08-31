Carmel Convent tragedy: Chandigarh gets HC rap for non-compliance

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 30

Less than a month after the Union Territory was granted time to file a specific affidavit indicating the authorities to monitor, maintain, grant permission and conduct inspection of heritage trees, the Punjab and Haryana High Court today rapped the administration for not complying with the order in letter and spirit.

As a petition filed in public interest after the death of a Carmel student following the falling of a heritage tree came up for resumed hearing, the Bench of Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha and Justice Arun Palli asserted the administration had not been able to understand the order and Chandigarh, even though it was such a small city with just 12-km radius.

Accepting UT’s request for a last opportunity to resolve the issues, the Bench made it clear strictures would be passed in the absence of proper compliance of the court order, for which several dates had already been given.

The assertion came after the Chandigarh Administration filed an affidavit in compliance of the August 1 order. Appearing before the Bench, petitioner-advocate Kunal Mulwani through senior counsel Chetan Mittal submitted the affidavit reflected total non-compliance of the previous order. Strangely, a perusal of the affidavit showed UT’s total slackness and casual approach in dealing with the problem of heritage and other trees.

Mittal contended the administration itself said no authority had been specifically tasked with monitoring trees. As such, the responsibility of 31 trees had been given to the departments/institutions in whose premises the heritage trees were standing.

Mittal questioned the competence of the departments/institutions to monitor the same in the absence of specialisation. He also pointed out the affidavit said both the administration and Municipal Corporation had to identify the area under their jurisdiction and maintain the same. This was adding to the existing confusion. The entire jurisdiction was required to be given to one competent authority with full responsibility of maintenance and that could only be performed by the Forest Department.