Carmel tragedy: High Court puts Chandigarh Admn on notice over plea for compensation

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, September 29

More than a year after a student died and another lost her arm after a tree fell on them, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has put the Chandigarh Administration on notice on a petition seeking compensation following recommendation by a one-member inquiry committee. The petition has been filed by the injured girl and the father of the girl who did not survive.

The Bench, among other things, was told that compensation had not been granted even six months after the report by Justice Jitendra Chauhan commission despite the fact that their “right to life has been abrogated to such an extent that monetary compensation is the only remedy and especially when the negligence of the respondents has been duly proved”.

The Bench was told that the committee considering the entire aspect came to the conclusion that the Administration was negligent in not carrying out proper maintenance of the tree. The committee made a specific recommendation that the family of the deceased child, Heerakshi, be compensated with Rs 1 crore. Another Rs 50 lakh was to be paid to Ishita Sharma, the child who lost her left arm. It was also recommended that the expenses for her treatment, including the surgery, would be borne by the Engineering Department.

The Bench was told that the incident occurred on July 8, 2022. The report recommending compensation to the petitioners was submitted on December 30, 2022. “Even after substantial period of time, the compensation has not been paid. Merely, Rs 20 lakh in ex gratia was paid to the father of Heerakshi and Rs 10 lakh to Ishita. The panel’s recommendation has not been complied with as yet,” said the petition.

The petition added the response of the Administration with regard to the recommendations made by the committee was as sluggish and negligent as it was with regard to the maintenance of the tree which fell on the students.

Taking up the petition filed through counsel Karan Bhardwaj, Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj of the HC issued notice of motion to the UT and other respondents. Aashima Gill, junior panel counsel for UT, accepted notice on behalf of the respondents and prayed for some time to complete instructions and file response if necessary. Justice Bhardwaj fixed the case for next hearing on January 11, 2024.