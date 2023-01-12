Carmel Convent tragedy: Panel allows Rs 5 lakh assistance to victim

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 11

The executive committee of the Rogi Kalyan Samiti, UT, today approved a grant of up to Rs 5 lakh to Carmel Convent tragedy victim Ishita, who had lost her arm in the incident. Ishita has been allowed a onetime assistance.

The Deputy Medical Superintendent, GMSH-16, informed the committee members a request letter had been received from Suman Devi, councillor of ward No. 4, regarding financial assistance to the victim, who lost her arm due to a falling tree. The treating doctors have advised a prosthetic limb, which will cost her around Rs 35 lakh.

The hospital authorities said on the day of the tragedy, Ishita was first brought to the GMSH-16, from where she was referred to the PGI after first aid. Due to seriousness of the injury, she had to undergo amputation. After deliberations, it was decided to consider financial assistance as a onetime exception.

On July 8, a 250-year-old heritage peepal tree had split and part of it fell on the school premises, killing a 16-year-old schoolgirl and injuring 18 students besides a bus attendant.

The samiti holds the hospital administration and management accountable for ensuring access to quality services with minimal financial hardship to users.