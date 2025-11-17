DT
Home / Chandigarh / Carnival ends with vibrant finale

Carnival ends with vibrant finale

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:20 AM Nov 17, 2025 IST
Playback singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya performs on the final day of the annual Chandigarh Carnival at Leisure Valley on Sunday. Tribune Photo: Pardeep Tewari
The Chandigarh Carnival 2025 at Leisure Valley in Sector 10 wrapped up with an impressive footfall as visitors enjoyed a lively blend of cultural showcases, art activities, food stalls and musical entertainment.

As evening set in, the carnival’s finale unfolded with a dynamic live performance by Bollywood playback singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya. The audience cheered as he performed popular tracks, including “Tumhe Jo Maine Dekha”, “Tum Dil Ki Dhadkan Mein Rehte Ho” and “Baadshah O Baadshah”, creating an energetic and memorable finale.

The Tribune was the media sponsor for the event. Artists from different regions continued to engage audiences with hands-on workshops, live demonstrations and creative displays. Pottery, sculpture sessions and portrait art drew keen interest from families and young visitors alike. The special exhibition “Mystical Confluence” at the Government Museum & Art Gallery, Sector 10, recorded steady participation on its final day. A live demonstration by South Korean artist Jang Hee Mun on Korean rice paper and canvas in the evening added a distinctive cultural flavour to the closing day.

The on-the-spot photography competition on the theme “Glimpses from Carnival – Chandigarh Carnival 2025” concluded in the afternoon.

The event was attended by  MC Commissioner Amit Kumar,  along with Swapnil M Naik, Secretary, Personnel & Establishment, and other senior UT officers.

