Carrom Association conducts seminar on official laws

The Chandigarh Carrom Association (CCA) conducted a seminar on the official laws of carrom at St Stephen’s School, Sector 45. In this seminar, a total of 23 participants from the city took part. The primary intent of the session was to impart deep knowledge on the laws to city players and umpires to help improve their skills during both competitive events and match officiating.

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The technical clinic focussed strictly on the official rules and regulations adopted by the All-India Carrom Federation (AICF). The event updated local players, technical officials and umpires on international playing rules and recent tournament amendments.

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Mahesh Sekhri, international carrom umpire and general secretary of the Chandigarh Carrom Association, served as the key expert and delivered the main lecture. During his address, Sekhri emphasised that technical officials must preserve a deep, thorough understanding of the laws of the game. Highlighting the critical role of officials, Sekhri stated that umpires were the backbone of any match and tournament.

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The theoretical sessions were followed by an interactive question-and-answer segment, allowing participants to clarify complex match situations. The management of St Stephen’s School provided infrastructure support for the clinic.

Anup Gupta, national carrom umpire and assistant general secretary of the CCA, also addressed the session.