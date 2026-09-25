Carrom meet from October 10

The Chandigarh Carrom Association will organise the 35th Chandigarh State Carrom Tournament, at St Stephen’s School, Sector 45, from October 10 to 12. This milestone edition of the annual tournament will be dedicated to Harold Carver, the founder Director of St Stephen’s School and the patron and mentor of the Chandigarh Carrom Association.

The three-day event will be organised in six events including, men’s and women’s singles, boys’ and girls’ singles (Under-18 and Under-14). To qualify for the age-restricted categories, players must be under the age of 18 or 14 as of January 1, 2027. The top eight position holders in each category will receive critical ranking points. These points will directly determine the selection of the official Chandigarh Team for the National Championships during the 2026-27 session.

Advertisement