Cars damaged, poles uprooted as rain and winds bring down tree in Sector 29

Cars damaged, poles uprooted as rain and winds bring down tree in Sector 29

Residents say they had long warned authorities about old trees threatening life and property, but their pleas went unanswered

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:12 PM Jan 23, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Cars damaged after trees that were uprooted due to heavy rain and high velocity winds at Sector 29 in Chandigarh on Friday. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar
A massive tree toppled in Sector 29-D on Friday morning, damaging two cars and uprooting at least ten electricity poles as high‑velocity winds and heavy rain swept through the city.

Residents said they had long warned authorities about old, dangerous trees threatening life and property, but their pleas went unanswered.

A police team arrived at the scene, followed by municipal staff who cut and removed the fallen tree to clear the road.

