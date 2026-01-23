Cars damaged, poles uprooted as rain and winds bring down tree in Sector 29

A massive tree toppled in Sector 29-D on Friday morning, damaging two cars and uprooting at least ten electricity poles as high‑velocity winds and heavy rain swept through the city.

Advertisement

Residents said they had long warned authorities about old, dangerous trees threatening life and property, but their pleas went unanswered.

Advertisement

A police team arrived at the scene, followed by municipal staff who cut and removed the fallen tree to clear the road.