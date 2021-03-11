Cases mild, none from Chandigarh in hospital

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, April 25

The city has seen a small uptick in the daily Covid-19 cases for a couple of days now. From the daily average of one-two cases, it has been witnessing nine cases for the past two days. Experts, however, said there was no need for concern over the minor surge in the cases as patients testing positive have similar symptoms as in the case of Omicron – mild.

‘Surge seems to be under control’ All patients who have tested positive recently are either mild or asymptomatic cases. All of them are under home isolation. These cases are of the Omicron variant and no suspicion of a new variant has arisen so far. The surge seems under control. — Dr Suman Singh, DHS, Chandigarh

Even as the active case count has swelled to 41 in the city, no resident from the city is hospitalised and all are under home isolation. Dr Suman Singh, Director, Health Services (DHS), Chandigarh, said, “All patients who have tested positive recently are either mild or asymptomatic cases. All of them are under home isolation. These cases are of the Omicron variant only and no suspicion of a new variant has arisen so far. The surge seems under control and is probably due to relaxations and people not adhering to Covid appropriate behaviour.”

Two patients are admitted to the PGI, who belong to Haryana and Punjab, and have comorbidities. The positivity rate of Chandigarh crossed 1 per cent today and reached 1.42 per cent. Experts say calling the surge a possible new wave would be a “stretch”.

Dr Suneela Garg, professor of excellence community medicine and member of the Lancet Commission Covid India Task Force, said, “We have had a wave of Omicron which served as a variant of support as we all got naturally infected. The mutations have not been very severe, but we have to see how it progresses. As of now, we cannot call it a wave, but we should not lose sight of surveillance, testing, vaccination and genome sequencing.” “We are getting cases from at least 12 states. The severity is not there, but infectivity is as the reproduction rate is two. We can see quick doubling of cases in Delhi. We need to check transmissibility of infection as to how much a person can infect. Those using kits at home need to update their status. Testing helps to know the burden of the disease even though cases are mild,” said Dr Garg.

“We have to keep pace with our vaccination also as people have become complacent. Even children’s vaccination rate is not satisfactory. Even though children do not contract serious infection, but the vaccine will keep them safe from the severity of the disease,” she said.