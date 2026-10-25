Cash, 16 mobiles, 3 laptops stolen from company office in Zirakpur

Sixteen mobile phones, three laptops and Rs 13,000 were stolen from the branch office of an e-commerce company in Golden Castle Residential Society on Dyalpura Road, Zirakpur, on the night of October 21.

Company officials suspect that two persons were involved in the theft. Acting on a complaint by Harjinder Singh, a native of Amritsar who works as an enforcement officer with Flipkart, the Zirakpur police registered a case against Patiala residents Sharandeep Singh and Satinder Singh under Sections 305 and 331(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The suspects are absconding.

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