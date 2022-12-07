 Cash at Judge’s door case: Examine witnesses soon, court tells defence : The Tribune India

Special Judge, CBI Court, Jagjit Singh has directed the counsel for the accused in the alleged cash at judge’s door scam to examine their witnesses and conclude the proceedings at the earliest. - File photo



Chandigarh, December 6

Special Judge, CBI Court, Jagjit Singh has directed the counsel for the accused in the alleged cash at judge’s door scam to examine their witnesses and conclude the proceedings at the earliest.

The court pronounced the order while observing that although applications had been filed by the counsel for examining the witnesses, not much efforts had been made in getting them examined in the court.

The court says after recording the statement under Section 313, CrPC, applications for examining the witnesses in defence have been filed by accused Nirmal Yadav and Nirmal Singh. Although applications have been filed, not much efforts have been made in getting these witnesses examined in the court. Nirmal Singh got his defence witnesses examined, but one of them is his wife. Though cited by the accused as his defence witness, his wife was not ready to come and depose saying that she was not well. The accused had to be asked by the court to get his wife in the court for her deposition and only then did she appear. After her part examination on December 2, 2022, she stated having an appointment in the PGI, Chandigarh, for December 3, 2022, and thus she could not appear for her remaining examination.

Keeping in view her genuine difficulty as was stated by her and on a request of the defence counsel that she would come on December 5 for her testimony, the matter was adjourned accordingly.

The court says Nirmal’s wife has again not appeared and instead, filed an application through the counsel stating that she was not well and unable to attend the proceedings. A perusal of the OPD slip attached with the application shows that the same was for today itself and there is nothing enclosed about her alleged appointment in the PGI on December 3. Even the medical slip attached today shows that some medicines have been prescribed to the witness, but there is nothing in the application that would make a ground for her to not appear in the court. Although the medical slip mentions about rest for two days, nothing on it shows as to why the said rest has been prescribed and why the witness has not appeared.

The court says in the interest of justice, one last opportunity is granted to the accused to examine their defence witnesses and under no circumstances further opportunity would be granted to examine them. The court adjourned the hearing for December 7 for the examination of the witnesses.

One last opportunity

The court says in the interest of justice, one last opportunity is granted to the accused to examine their defence witnesses and under no circumstances further opportunity would be granted to examine them.

