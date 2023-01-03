Cash-at-judge’s door scam: CBI court adjourns hearing for May 26

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, January 2

Jagjit Singh, Special Judge, CBI court, Chandigarh, has adjourned the hearing in the alleged cash-at-judge’s door scam case to May 26.

“All proceedings in the case almost stand, except for some arguments on behalf of the accused and then rebuttal by the public prosecutor, concluded. However, the pronouncement of final judgment has been stayed by the High Court, Chandigarh. As such, the case stands adjourned to May 26 for awaiting further orders from the High Court, Chandigarh,” says the court in the order.

The case was fixed for remaining rebuttal by the public prosecutor and arguments on behalf of accused Nirmal Yadav on Monday. When the hearing in the case began, an application was filed on behalf of Nirmal Yadav praying for adjournment of the case and advancing the remaining arguments after the decision in the revision petition in which the pronouncement of the final judgment has been stayed by the High Court.

The court observed that an order dated December 21, 2022 passed by the High Court has been received whereby the pronouncement of the final judgment has been stayed and the matter stands adjourned before the High Court, Chandigarh, for May 24.

The CBI has challenged the order of the CBI court in which its application for recalling some of the prosecution witnesses was dismissed before the High Court. The CBI claimed that the examination of the witnesses was required for the interest of justice. The CBI court has already recorded the statements of all accused, including justice Nirmal Yadav, in the case under Section 313 of the CrPC.