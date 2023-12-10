Cash haul: BJP workers burn Congress effigy

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 9

The city BJP protested against “black money” and burnt an effigy of the Congress in the wake of the Income Tax Department raid on premises linked to Jharkhand Rajya Sabha MP Dheeraj Sahu, near Neelam Cinema in Sector 17 here today.

City BJP chief Jatinder Pal Malhotra, Mayor Anup Gupta and former party’s city unit presidents Arun Sood and Sanjay Tandon were present.

The protesters said over Rs 200 crore had already been recovered from Boudh Distillery in Odisha. In a press release, the city Congress termed the protest a laughable gimmick organised to mislead the public.

#BJP #Congress #Jharkhand #Rajya Sabha