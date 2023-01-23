Cash, jewellery stolen from Panchkula house

Panchkula, January 22
Thieves targeted a locked house in Sector 9 here today. They decamped with cash and jewellery after entering the house by breaking open the door on the rear side.
House owner Amit Gupta said he had a corner house with a park in Sector 9 here. He had gone to visit an acquaintance for some time, while his wife and gone to meet her brother. When he returned home at 4 pm, he found the door from the rear side of the house broken and items scattered.
The thieves entered the house from the rear side and decamped with gold and silver jewellery items and cash. Amit said he immediately reported the matter to the police. A police team reached the house and initiated investigations into the matter.
The complainant said the rear side of the house touches the Panchkula-Chandigarh road where several migrant people from Uttar Pradesh live on the footpath. He said people of the area had urged the police as well as the district administration to remove them from the site, but no action had been taken till date.
