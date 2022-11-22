 Cash, jewellery stolen from Zirakpur house : The Tribune India

Cash, jewellery stolen from Zirakpur house



Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, November 21

Miscreants broke open the lock of a house in Preet Colony here and stole Rs 2.5 lakh in cash and jewellery worth Rs 6 lakh on Sunday.

The police have seized the DVR of a CCTV camera and started investigations on the basis of the video footage.

House owner Rajnish Bharda, a retired banker, said he went to a yoga centre in Haridwar on November 6. When he returned home on November 20 around 8.30 pm, he found the locks of the first floor of the house broken and all belongings scattered.

After going inside, he found jewellery, cash and valuables missing. The police have initiated investigations into the matter.

