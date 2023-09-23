Cash, jewellery worth Rs 10L stolen from house

Mohali, September 22
Cash and jewellery worth Rs 10 lakh were stolen from a house in broad daylight in Sector 114 on September 18. Complainant Gagan Gera said he and his wife had left for work in the morning.
When his wife reached home around 3 pm, the lock of main gate was broken and almirahs ransacked.
The police are scanning the CCTV footage of the area while a case has been registered at the Sohana police station.
