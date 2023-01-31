Cash, jewellery worth Rs 66L stolen from Panchkula house

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, January 30

Four thieves struck at a locked house in Sector 4 here and decamped with cash and jewellery worth Rs 66 lakh.

The four thieves had come by a car. Two of them entered the house while the others kept waiting near the vehicle.

The police said Charanjeev Pasija, a resident of Sector 4, reported that he, along with his family, had gone to Mohali around 3 pm on Saturday. When they returned to the house at 6.45 pm, they found the front door broken. The thieves took away cash and jewellery worth Rs 65 lakh, he added.

The police have registered a case under Sections 454 and 380 of the IPC at the Sector 5 police station against the unidentified thieves. The police are investigating the case.

A few days ago, thieves had targeted a locked house in Sector 9 and decamped with cash and jewellery after breaking the backdoor in broad daylight. The owner of the house, Amit Gupta, had gone to his acquaintance’s place and his wife to meet her brother.

Pasija, while talking to Chandigarh Tribune, said the thieves seemed professionals. The whole incident was recorded on a CCTV camera installed in the house. The thieves entered the house at 3.15 pm and left at 3.40 pm. He said the thieves were carrying sharp weapons.

Family was away for about 4 hours only

The police said Charanjeev Pasija, a resident of Sector 4, reported that he, along with his family, had gone to Mohali around 3 pm on Saturday. When they returned to the house at 6.45 pm, they found the front door broken.

#Mohali #Panchkula