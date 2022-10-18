Cashback for first 2,000 e-car buyers in Chandigarh

New Delhi, October 17
The Union Territory has reportedly decided to give cashback to buyers for purchasing electric vehicles (EVs) vehicles after September 20. It has approved guidelines and standard operating procedure for its EV policy with retrospective effect from September 20.
While Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh are among the handful of states that do not extend direct subsidies for electric cars and SUVs in their policies, most states do offer subsidies on EVs with a cap on the numbers.
Chandigarh too has put a cap on the numbers, with the owners of first 25,000 e-bicycle owners, 10,000 bike owners, 1,000 auto-rickshaw owners and 2,000 e-car owners qualifying for the incentive.
Those who have purchased e-vehicles after September 20 would get the cashback in the form of incentive after submission of the necessary documents to the authorities.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Interpol meet: PM Modi calls international community to ‘eliminate safe havens’ for terrorists, criminals and the corrupt
Said when the ‘forces of good cooperate, the forces of crime...
Interpol meet: Pakistan’s FIA chief stays mum on whereabouts of fugitive terrorists Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar
Mohsin Butt is heading a two-member Pakistan delegation
7 dead as helicopter ferrying Kedarnath pilgrims crashes; President Murmu, PM Modi condole loss of lives
The chopper bursts into flames near Jungle Chatti en route t...
Indus Waters Treaty: World Bank appoints neutral expert, chairman of Court of Arbitration
Decision in view of disagreements and differences between In...
Panel holds Sasikala 'guilty' of Jayalalithaa's death
TN govt tables reports in Assembly, panel blames Sasikala fo...