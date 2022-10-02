Casteist remark: 3 ex-CITCO employees awarded 6-month jail

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 1

A local court has sentenced three retired employees of Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation Limited (CITCO) to six months of rigorous imprisonment (RI) after convicting them of an offence punishable under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 each on the convicts, 69 years old Praveen Goswami (69), Kulbhushan Sharma (77) and Surinder Pal Singh (76). In case the fine was not paid, the convict would have to further undergo simple imprisonment for one month. The court also directed that Rs 10,000 of the total fine amount be paid to the complainant, Ram Kumar, a resident of Mani Majra, as compensation.

Ram Kumar, who was working as a security guard at Hotel Mountview in Sector 10, stated that on October 15, 2000, he was on a patrolling duty when security officer Praveen Goswami asked him to switch off a TV being watched by some guests and senior staff members. He told the officer that he would not be in a position to do soand asked him to accompany him.

The complainant alleged that on this, Goswami got angry and used casteist remarks against him. He said he approached Kulbhushan Sharma, then Chief Security Officer, who did not take any action against Goswami. After Sharma retired, Surinder Pal Singh took over the charge. Immediately after joining, Surinder Pal pressured him to withdraw the complaint or he would spoil his career.

Ram Kumar alleged that the accused connived with each other and started filing false complaints against him.

The counsels for the accused stated that they had been falsely implicated in the case as no such incident took place. After hearing of the arguments, the court observed that the prosecution was not able to prove the charge under Section 506 of the IPC against the accused. However, the prosecution proved the charge under Section 3 of the SC/ST Act.