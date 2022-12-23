CAT 2022: Panchkula’s Arpan tops tricity with 99.91 percentile

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 22

Over 15 students from the tricity have secured more than 99 percentile in the Common Admission Test (CAT) - 2022, the results of which were declared today.

Panchkula’s Arpan Chaudhary has topped the tricity by scoring 99.91 percentile. Till the filing of this report, Chaudhary emerged to be the only topper for the tricity.

Sagaljit Singh (99.76 percentile) from Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology, Himanshu (99.56 percentile), Harbakshish (99.51 percentile) and Gurjot Singh Dhaliwal (99.49 percentile), all from PEC, and Parva Yadav (99.12 percentile) from Chandigarh University, Gharuan, were among those who scored over 99 percentile.

CAT 2022 results have been declared surprisingly almost 20 days ahead of the notified date. Tricity students have done exceedingly well in the exam, with more than 15 students reportedly scoring more than 99 percentile. The results are once again impressive and truly representative of the quality of students in the region.

“It’s for the first time in the history of India that result of an examination has been declared 20 days in advance of the provisional date. Apart from engineers, CAT is now becoming popular with commerce and humanities students as most IIMs have different criteria for non-engineers to ensure optimum balance,” said Hirdesh Madan, Co-Founder of Hitbullseye, Sector 34.

One of the toppers, Sagaljit Singh (99.76 percentile), said he had been preparing for CAT from the 6th semester.

“I credit my success to the institute for building a personalised test strategy built on experimentation with multiple mocks,” said Himanshu, a PEC Electrical Engineering graduate, who is working with an IT company and secured 99.56 percentile.

Nearly 2.22 lakh candidates appeared for the test on November 27.

Works with pvt firm

Arpan Chaudhary, A former student of Punjab Engineering College (PEC), is currently working in a private company.

#Panchkula