CAT-2023 results declared, website suffers glitches

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 21

The Common Admission Test (CAT)-2023 results were declared today. Right after the results came out, the official CAT website crashed and faced problems since then. The website worked intermittently, and as a result, only a few students managed to see their official scores.

“The website worked for a while in the morning, but kept having issues till late in the evening. Some students have reported scoring above 99 percentile, but we expect to have more clarity about the top scorers in the city by tomorrow,” said a representative of a renowned coaching institute.

In a noteworthy surge, 3.3 lakh candidates enrolled for CAT this year. This signifies a remarkable 30% increase from the previous year, making this year’s registrations the highest in CAT’s history since its inception in 1977. The surge could potentially be attributed to the recent slowdown in the IT sector.

The CAT cut-off is expected to be around 90 percentile.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .