CAT: 8 from tricity score over 99 percentile

Chandigarh, December 22

At least eight tricity students scored more than 99 percentile in the Common Admission Test (CAT) – 2023, the results of which were declared on Thursday.

They included Sunidhi Ashta (99.59), Gurjot Singh Dhaliwal (99.51), Parva Yadav (99.43), Aryan Singla (99.37), Sahil Jindal (99.03) and Ritish (99.2).

Sunidhi said, “I have been working with an analytics firm for three years. My first attempt at CAT was in 2019. This was my fifth attempt.”

This year marked about 30 per cent increase in the number of candidates appearing for CAT. Aryan said, “Korean TV series related to startups inspired me to pursue MBA. Also, the IT industry or technical market is not looking very promising at present.”

Other top scorers include Amit Bhatt (98.67), Pratham Kalra (98.47), Jatin Singla (98.85), Aamya Nagpal (98.25), Siddharth Goyal (97.87), Guntas (97.75) and Kritika (97.30).

Most students would prefer IIM-Ahmedabad as it is known for offering lucrative packages. With the global requirement for IT professionals coming down, the demand for management graduates is expected to go up. In city, the top MBA college is UBS, Panjab University, which accepts students with CAT score not less than 90 percentile.

