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Home / Chandigarh / CAT directs BSNL to count training period for gratuity

CAT directs BSNL to count training period for gratuity

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:20 AM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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In a significant judgment benefiting BSNL employees, the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Chandigarh Bench, has directed the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) to count the pre-appointment training period and the intervening gap period for the purpose of calculating deferred gratuity and ex gratia benefits under the BSNL Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS), 2019.

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Advocate Sanjay Kaul argued on behalf of the applicants, Narinder Paul and others, that although they had successfully completed the mandatory pre-appointment training before joining the service, the BSNL failed to include the training period and the gap between completion of training and regular appointment while calculating their retirement benefits.

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They argued that Rule 22 of the CCS (Pension) Rules, 1972, as well as BSNL’s own clarifications and circulars, specifically recognised the training period for pensionary benefits, where the prescribed conditions had been fulfilled.

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During the proceedings, the applicants also pointed out that the BSNL had itself recommended that the training and gap periods should be counted while calculating deferred gratuity and ex gratia payments. Despite these internal recommendations, the respondents released the withheld gratuity without granting the benefit, resulting in financial loss to the retired employees. The applicants further highlighted that similarly placed employees had already been extended the same benefit, making the denial discriminatory.

The CAT directed the BSNL to recalculate and release the balance amount of the deferred gratuity and ex gratia by counting both pre-appointment training period and the intervening gap period in accordance with the terms of the VRS-2019.

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It directed the respondents to complete the exercise and release the admissible benefits within three months from the date of receipt of the certified copy of the order.

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