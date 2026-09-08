CAT directs UT Administration to prepare common seniority list of clerks

The UT Bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has directed the Chandigarh Administration to prepare a common seniority list of clerks and junior assistants, with seniority to be determined on the basis of length of service.

The list will include employees recruited under the common cadre as well as those recruited under departmental cadres who opted to join the common cadre pursuant to the options offered through letters dated September 16, 2020, and December 14, 2020.

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The consolidated seniority list will be considered for further promotions in the common cadre. The order was passed on a petition filed by Vikas Sharma and several other applicants.

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The applicants had approached the CAT after the Chandigarh Administration, through a circular dated September 24, 2021, initiated the process of preparing a separate seniority list for clerks recruited under the common cadre rules. The Administration had proposed to consider these employees for promotion to the post of senior assistant, which the applicants contended would adversely affect the seniority of clerks and junior assistants recruited under departmental cadres.

The applicants sought directions restraining the respondents from promoting common-cadre clerks who were junior to them in terms of length of service in the clerical cadre.

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They also sought a direction to prepare a common seniority list of clerks/junior assistants irrespective of their source of recruitment, arguing that there could not be two separate seniority lists for employees working in the same cadre.

After hearing the parties, the Bench observed that all clerks and junior assistants, whether recruited in individual departments or under the common cadre, should be treated on the same footing.

“In our view, it is necessary to treat all clerks and junior assistants recruited in individual department and also those in common cadre on same footing as equity and natural justice demands employees doing same work must have parity in eligibility, salary and promotion prospects,” the Bench said.

At the same time, the Tribunal held that merging seniority across different departments into a single consolidated list was not administratively feasible or practical at this stage.

“In view of the discussion we find merging seniority across different departments for preparing single consolidated common list is administratively not feasible nor practical at this stage,” the Bench observed.

The Tribunal restored the option given to employees to opt for the common cadre through the letters dated September 16, 2020, and December 14, 2020.

Consequently, the orders dated September 23, 2021, and September 24, 2021, relating to the seniority list of common-cadre clerks, were quashed and set aside. The Chandigarh Administration has been directed to take the necessary action within three months of receiving a certified copy of the order.