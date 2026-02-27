CAT junks GMCH Director-Principal Thami’s application for extension

The Chandigarh Bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has dismissed an application of Gurvinder Pal Thami, Director-Principal of Government Medical College, Sector 32, Chandigarh, for extension of his beyond the age of 62 years.

Dhami had approached the tribunal, challenging a notification of the Administration not to extend his tenure as Director-Principal beyond the age of 62 years. In the application, he had said that the decision was wrong. He further said that the charge of head of department (HoD) and Director-Principal was assigned on the basis of suitability and seniority and no separate recruitment rules prescribed any age bar for holding such charge.

He stated that relinquishing the charge of director-principal and HoD at 62 years of age while continuing in service as professor would result in anomalous and unconstitutional situation of a senior professor working under a junior, violating Article 14 and 16 of the constitution and several service jurisprudence.

On the other hand, senior standing counsel of the Administration Arvind Moudgil, along with advocates TS Hundal, Yan Dasi, Shubhleen Dhariwal and Aahana Bali, argued that the Central Government vide gazette notification dated January 5, 2018, had extended the retirement age of doctors to 65 years, provided that they should not hold any administrative post beyond 62 years of age.

The notification has been duly complied with and implemented for the last eight years across the country and in Chandigarh, resulting in doctors of GMCH, Sector 32, relinquishing the charge of HoDs, director-principal, medical superintendent or professor-in- charge and academics as and when they attain the age of 62 years.

Surinder Singhal of the ENT Department, GMCH, Sector 32, recently attained the age of 62 years and thus the charge of HoD was withdrawn from him, given the bar on holding administrative posts beyond this age. As a consequence, he filed an application before CAT Chandigarh Bench, whereby he has challenged gazette notifications of the Government of India, which bar from holding administrative posts beyond 62 years of age.

They argued that the present application was liable to be dismissed as the applicant himself admitted in the pleadings that he was due to attain the age of 62 years on February 28. They further said that any order passed in this matter would affect the prospects and seniority of the professor. This challenge was completely arbitrary and against the settled system being followed for the past 8 years since the notifications came into force, they added

After hearing the arguments, the tribunal dismissed the application.

Interview for post today

The Chandigarh Administration will hold the interview of five doctors for giving the additional charge of the Director-Principal of the GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh. Dasari Harish, professor, forensic medicine, Ravneet Kaur, professor, transfusion medicine, Vishal Guglani, professor, paediatrics, Uma Handa, professor, pathology, and Suresh Kumar, professor, ophthalmology, have been called for the interview on February 27 at 12 noon at the office of the Chief Secretary, UT Secretariat, Chandigarh.