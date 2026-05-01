CAT orders reinstatement of employee dismissed for damaging school furniture

The UT Bench of the Central Administration Tribunal (CAT) has quashed the order of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), terminating the services of an employee for failing to perform duties properly and causing damage to furniture in a classroom 29 years ago.

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While terming the order illegal, the Bench said the employee was entitled to reinstatement with continuity of service. The order has been issued in the case of Balwinder Kumar, who challenged the termination order issued on July 3, 1997.

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In an application filed through advocate Karnail Singh, Balwinder said he was appointed as a Group ‘D’ employee (sweeper) in Kendriya Vidyalaya, Gurdaspur, in 1985. The department began disciplinary proceedings in 1994 against him on the charges that he failed to perform his duties properly and caused damage to furniture lying in a classroom.

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He was dismissed vide order dated July 3, 1997. He challenged the order primarily on the grounds of violation of principles of natural justice, bias in the conduct of inquiry and disproportionality of punishment. He approached the Gurdaspur civil court and later the the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The High Court disposed of the regular second appeal and transferred the case to the tribunal in 2024.

The employee told the tribunal that he was not given a fair opportunity to defend himself during the inquiry.

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However, the KVS denied the allegations and justified the termination orders.

After hearing of the arguments, the tribunal said the record was conspicuously silent on the aspect that the applicant was given an effective and meaningful opportunity to cross-examine the prosecution witnesses and defend himself during the inquiry. Also, he was not granted an opportunity to submit a defence note or a brief after conclusion of evidence. This is in clear violation of rules and the settled principles of natural justice. In view of this, the order terminating the services of the applicant is declared illegal, null and void, and is hereby quashed.

The applicant shall be entitled to reinstatement in service with continuity of service. However, with regard to back wages and other consequential benefits, the applicant shall not be entitled to pay and allowances from the date of termination to reinstatement.