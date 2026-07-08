CAT pulls up Chandigarh GMCH over delay in issuing NOC for IGNOU admission to nursing officers

The Chandigarh Bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has directed Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh, to provisionally issue a No Objection Certificate (NOC) and an Experience Certificate to three nursing officers, enabling them to complete the admission formalities for the Post Basic BSc (Nursing) programme (correspondence mode) at the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), subject to the final outcome of their original application.

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The tribunal also directed the Director-Principal of GMCH to file a reply by July 28, 2026.

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Mandeep Kaur and two other nursing officers had approached the tribunal through advocate KB Sharma, alleging that the hospital authorities had failed to issue them an NOC-cum-Experience Certificate despite their provisional selection for admission to the Post Basic BSc (Nursing) course.

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According to the applicants, they had submitted applications on February 7, 2026, seeking an NOC to appear in the entrance examination. They claimed that while 22 employees were granted the requisite NOC, no decision was taken on their applications.

They subsequently applied online to IGNOU on February 24, 2026, and were issued admit cards for the entrance examination, which was held on March 29.

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The applicants qualified the examination and were included in the merit list published on June 22. They further claimed that eight employees who had been granted NOCs to appear in the examination did not make it to the merit list.

As per the provisional admission letters, the applicants have been called for document verification on July 10. They submitted that failure to produce the required documents by the stipulated date would result in the cancellation of their candidature.

The applicants stated that they had repeatedly approached GMCH authorities seeking the NOC and Experience Certificate, but had received no response.

Arguing the matter, counsel for the applicants contended that the right to education was an inalienable human right. He further submitted that employees should be encouraged to enhance their educational qualifications, as a better-qualified workforce served the public interest by improving professional competence. He argued that a more educated workforce was better equipped to address complex social issues, adapt to technological changes and deliver improved public services.

After hearing the submissions, the tribunal observed that the applicants had made out a prima facie case for interim relief. It accordingly directed the respondents to provisionally issue the No Objection Certificate and Experience Certificate forthwith, enabling the applicants to complete the admission process within the prescribed time, subject to the final outcome of the original application.