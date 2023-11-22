CAT puts results of ‘OBC-Male’ category on hold

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, November 21

Chandigarh bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal has directed the Ministry of Home, the Chandigarh Administration and the DGP not to declare the result qua the OBC-Male category of candidates for the selection to the posts of Constable (Executive) in the Chandigarh Police till the next date of hearing fixed for December 5.

The Bench has passed the order on the applications filed by some OBC candidates who challenged the decision of the UT on declaring them ineligible for appointment to the posts of Constable (Executive) under the OBC quota at the time of verification of documents.

They said they were declared ineligible on the ground that the “Jat” caste is not included in the OBC list of UT Chandigarh despite the fact that the said caste has been included in the Central list of OBCs.

They argued that so far as OBCs are concerned, the benefit of reservation to this category would be extended on the pattern of the Central Government, wherein the OBC would have to be as is included in the Central list and that of the UT Chandigarh. It has been submitted by the applicants that the instructions were interpreted by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in one case.

The applicants sought interim relief that during the pendency of the present applications, the respondents be restrained from finalising the selection process and appointments of the OBC-Male category candidates to the posts of Constable (Executive), who are less meritorious than the applicants and meanwhile, the applicants be also deputed for a medical examination.

After hearing the arguments, the Bench said, “This Tribunal has considered the matter and at this stage it has been informed by the counsel for the respondents that till date the final result has not been declared, despite the fact that the applications of the applicants were accepted and after qualifying the examination the documents have been scrutinised. In view of such position, the respondents are directed not to declare the result qua OBC-Male category of the candidates for the post of Constables (Executive) till the next date. List this matter for further consideration on December 05, 2023. Continuation/modification of interim order shall be considered on the next date