CAT quashes orders for rejecting voluntary retirement application of PGI Professor

The Chandigarh Bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has quashed orders rejecting a PGIMER professor’s request for voluntary retirement or resignation from service, directing the institute’s Senior Administrative Officer to place his case before the competent authority, the president of PGIMER, for fresh consideration.

In an application filed before the Tribunal, Sandeep Grover, a Professor at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, sought to quash orders dated March 10, 2026, and May 9, 2026, passed by the institute’s Senior Administrative Officer. He also challenged the authorities’ failure to relieve him from service despite the expiry of the 90-day notice period mentioned in his application for voluntary retirement or resignation.

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Grover stated that he was initially selected as a Junior Resident at PGIMER in 2000. Over the years, he was appointed Assistant Professor and Associate Professor before being promoted to Professor with effect from May 12, 2017. He continues to hold the post.

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He said he had sought voluntary retirement by giving three months’ notice or, alternatively, resignation from service after the same notice period.

His application was rejected through an order dated March 10, 2026. His request for voluntary retirement was declined on the ground that he had not completed 20 years of qualifying service, while his resignation was not accepted citing work exigencies and a shortage of experienced faculty in the department.

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Grover subsequently submitted a representation and was informed that it was being processed. He was also asked not to leave the department until his resignation was accepted.

Counsel for the respondents argued that voluntary retirement was not an absolute right and was subject to the fulfilment of qualifying-service requirements. Regarding the rejection of his resignation, the respondents submitted that resignation did not become effective merely upon submission or expiry of the notice period, but required acceptance and formal relieving from service.

Counsel for Grover argued that the competent authority to accept the resignation of a professor at PGIMER was the institute’s president. However, his case had never been placed before the president and had instead been decided at a lower level, the counsel submitted.

After hearing the arguments, the Tribunal observed that the president of PGIMER was the competent authority empowered to accept the resignation of professors. It held that the impugned rejection orders dated March 10 and May 9, 2026, appeared to have been passed without the approval of the competent authority and were, therefore, liable to be quashed.

The Tribunal directed the Senior Administrative Officer, PGIMER, to place Grover’s resignation case before the president of PGIMER for fresh consideration.

The competent authority has been directed to pass a reasoned and speaking order addressing the contentions raised by the applicant, in accordance with law. The exercise must be completed within three weeks of receipt of a certified copy of the order.

The Tribunal clarified that it had not expressed any opinion on the merits of Grover’s resignation request and that the competent authority would decide the matter in accordance with law.