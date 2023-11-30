CAT quashes transfer order of Punjab officer

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh November 29

The Chandigarh bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has quashed the transfer order of Sangrur Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Monika Devi Yadav, terming it “illegal”.

Dr Yadav, an Indian Forest Services officer, had filed an application against the transfer order.

DFO had requested withdrawal of order She said the transfer order was illegal and arbitrary, as she was transferred by way of deputation to another corporation without her consent, and that it was against an ex-cadre post

She also submitted a representation to the Punjab Minister of the Department of Forests and Wildlife Preservation, requesting the withdrawal of the transfer order

The Finance Commissioner of Forests and Wildlife Preservation (Government of Punjab) had reportedly issued an order on April 12, transferring her from the post of the Sangrur DFO to the position of General Manager (Central) of Punjab State Forest Development Corporation Ltd (PSFDC) on account of departmental proceedings pending against the officer. She said the transfer order was illegal and arbitrary, as she was transferred by way of deputation to another corporation without her consent, and that it was against an ex-cadre post.

She also submitted a representation to the Punjab Minister of the Department of Forests and Wildlife Preservation, requesting the withdrawal of the transfer order. She contended that through the transfer order, she was transferred against a non-cadre post outside the department before the completion of a two-year tenure and without the recommendation of the Civil Services Board. She noted that it was a violation of Rule 7 of the Indian Forest Service (Cadre) Rules, 1966.

The counsel for the applicant argued that the show-cause notice issued to her by the Punjab Government Forest and Wild Animals Conservation Department Secretary could not be treated as a pendency of disciplinary proceedings against her. The counsel for the respondents, however, asserted that the transfer was done as per the law.

After hearing the arguments, CAT Member (Judicial) Suresh Kumar Batra quashed the transfer order.

The tribunal observed that the respondents had failed to give any plausible explanation regarding the non-applicability of the relevant rules in the issuance of the order, which shows that the due procedure was not followed. It then set aside the transfer order.

#Sangrur