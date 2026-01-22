CAT refuses to vacate stay on proceedings for Chandigarh SIs’ promotion

The Chandigarh Bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has rejected pleas for vacating the stay on proceedings for promotion of sub-inspectors in the Chandigarh Police.

On December 22 last, the tribunal had issued directions for the stay on applications of the sub-inspectors, who had challenged the seniority list of the department.

In the application filed before the tribunal, sub-inspector Satyawan and others prayed for interim relief that the respondents may be restrained from proceeding further in pursuance of a December 19 order and its operation may be stayed during the pendency of original application.

They said the original application was filed seeking issuance of directions to the respondents to finalise the seniority list of the rank of sub-inspector, with further directions to the respondents not to make promotion of juniors to the rank of inspector of police in view of circular dated December 19, 2025 till the fixation of their correct seniority.

During the January 19 hearing, the respondents placed an order dated January 16 passed by IG, which stated that, “In compliance with interim orders dated December 22, 2025, passed by the CAT, seeking only work and conduct reports of sub-inspectors for grant of local rank without any monetary benefits is hereby treated as withdrawn.”

Counsel for the respondents argued that in view of the above order and communication dated January 16, the impugned circular dated December 19, 2025, stands withdrawn, and as such the present original application (OA) is rendered infructuous qua relief claimed by the applicants against the circular and proceedings ensuing therefrom.

However, Rohit Seth, counsel for the applicant, contended that the claim of the applicants qua finalisation of seniority list and representations/objections raised them have not been finally decided yet, and as such the present OA is not rendered infructuous.

After hearing of the arguments the tribunal said, “We are of the affirmed view that the present OA is not rendered infructuous and that further promotion of sub-inspectors without finalisation of the seniority list is unwarranted. The respondents may file their detailed reply within two weeks. List for further consideration on February 2.”