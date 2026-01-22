DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / CAT refuses to vacate stay on proceedings for Chandigarh SIs’ promotion

CAT refuses to vacate stay on proceedings for Chandigarh SIs’ promotion

article_Author
Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:17 AM Jan 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Chandigarh Bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has rejected pleas for vacating the stay on proceedings for promotion of sub-inspectors in the Chandigarh Police.

Advertisement

On December 22 last, the tribunal had issued directions for the stay on applications of the sub-inspectors, who had challenged the seniority list of the department.

Advertisement

In the application filed before the tribunal, sub-inspector Satyawan and others prayed for interim relief that the respondents may be restrained from proceeding further in pursuance of a December 19 order and its operation may be stayed during the pendency of original application.

Advertisement

They said the original application was filed seeking issuance of directions to the respondents to finalise the seniority list of the rank of sub-inspector, with further directions to the respondents not to make promotion of juniors to the rank of inspector of police in view of circular dated December 19, 2025 till the fixation of their correct seniority.

During the January 19 hearing, the respondents placed an order dated January 16 passed by IG, which stated that, “In compliance with interim orders dated December 22, 2025, passed by the CAT, seeking only work and conduct reports of sub-inspectors for grant of local rank without any monetary benefits is hereby treated as withdrawn.”

Advertisement

Counsel for the respondents argued that in view of the above order and communication dated January 16, the impugned circular dated December 19, 2025, stands withdrawn, and as such the present original application (OA) is rendered infructuous qua relief claimed by the applicants against the circular and proceedings ensuing therefrom.

However, Rohit Seth, counsel for the applicant, contended that the claim of the applicants qua finalisation of seniority list and representations/objections raised them have not been finally decided yet, and as such the present OA is not rendered infructuous.

After hearing of the arguments the tribunal said, “We are of the affirmed view that the present OA is not rendered infructuous and that further promotion of sub-inspectors without finalisation of the seniority list is unwarranted. The respondents may file their detailed reply within two weeks. List for further consideration on February 2.”

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts