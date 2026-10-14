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Home / Chandigarh / CAT sets aside EPFO officer Kumar Punit's suspension, dept told to retain him in Chandigarh

CAT sets aside EPFO officer Kumar Punit's suspension, dept told to retain him in Chandigarh

The tribunal observed that the department could not introduce new reasons later to justify an order when those reasons had not been mentioned in the original order

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:32 PM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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The tribunal quashed the suspension and headquarters-transfer order dated July 27, 2026, as well as the order dated August 15, 2026, rejecting Punit Kumar's representation. Representative pic
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The Chandigarh Bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has quashed the suspension of Kumar Punit, Regional PF Commissioner-I, Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Regional Office, Chandigarh, and set aside the order shifting his headquarters from Chandigarh to Chennai and Puducherry.

Punit challenged the suspension order through senior advocate Arvind Moudgil and advocates Barjesh Mittal, Abhay Gupta and Harsh Pratap Singh.

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He submitted that he was suspended on July 27, 2026, and his headquarters during the suspension were shifted from Chandigarh to Chennai and Puducherry.

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The respondents stated that on July 22, 2026, an enforcement officer at the EPFO District Office, Patiala, was arrested by the CBI, following which the Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) of the EPFO circulated the information in an official WhatsApp group.

In response to an advisory issued by the Central Provident Fund Commissioner (CPFC), cautioning officers and staff against malpractices, Punit allegedly posted news articles concerning the arrest of GST officials along with remarks that were derogatory.

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The respondents contended that his conduct was unbecoming of an employee of the Central Board, promoted or justified corruption, and was contrary to the government's zero-tolerance policy towards corruption.

However, Punit's counsel argued that the suspension order neither mentioned these comments nor provided clear reasons for his suspension.

After hearing the arguments, the tribunal observed that the department could not introduce new reasons later to justify an order when those reasons had not been mentioned in the original order.

The tribunal noted that the suspension order did not disclose the nature of the contemplated proceedings or the material forming the basis of the decision. The respondents had sought to justify the suspension by relying on Punit's exchange of messages in the WhatsApp group, which allegedly questioned the CPFC's authority and constituted conduct unbecoming of an employee. However, the tribunal observed that the exchange found no mention in the impugned order.

The tribunal consequently quashed the suspension and headquarters-transfer order dated July 27, 2026, as well as the order dated August 15, 2026, rejecting Punit's representation. It directed the department to allow him to continue at Chandigarh, where he was posted before his suspension.

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