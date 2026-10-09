CAT stays transfer of CBSE Regional Officer from Panchkula to Bhubaneswar

The Chandigarh Bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has stayed the transfer of Rajesh Kumar Gupta, Regional Officer, CBSE, Panchkula, to Bhubaneswar.

Gupta had filed an application challenging the transfer order dated September 23 issued by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), transferring him from the post of Regional Officer, CBSE, Panchkula, to Head, Centre of Excellence (CoE), Bhubaneswar.

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The applicant, through his counsel Harpal Singh Saini, challenged the order on the ground that it was in violation of Paras 2.1 and 2.2 of the Revised Transfer Policy dated June 7, 2024. Under the policy, the normal continuous tenure of a Regional Officer is three years to maintain stability.

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The policy states that the tenure of a Regional Officer/Head of CoE shall normally be for a continuous period of three years from the date of posting/transfer to a Regional Office/CoE, except for administrative reasons in public interest. It also states that efforts would be made to provide stability of tenure to Regional Officers/Heads of CoEs.

Counsel for the applicant submitted that Gupta had been posted as Regional Officer, Panchkula, on September 1, 2025, and was subsequently transferred to Bhubaneswar by the order dated September 23, 2026, before completion of his normal tenure. He had completed only around one year at his present posting.

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Counsel further submitted that the September 23 order did not mention any specific reason for the transfer and that no administrative exigency had been cited.

It was further submitted that Gupta had been transferred eight times between 2015 and 2026.

The applicant also opposed the transfer on the ground that his minor children were studying in Classes V and IX and were in the middle of their academic session.

The respondents, on the other hand, submitted that the transfer of an employee was essentially an administrative matter and that the transfer order had been issued in the exigencies of administration. They submitted that the order was not actuated by any mala fide or extraneous consideration.

The respondents further argued that the stipulation regarding completion of a three-year tenure was merely in the nature of administrative instructions/guidelines governing transfers and did not have any statutory force or binding effect. According to them, the competent authority was therefore within its administrative discretion to transfer the applicant in the interest of administration.

After hearing the arguments, the Tribunal observed that the applicant had made out a prima facie case for grant of interim relief.

“Prima-facie, the transfer order appears to be contrary to the applicable transfer policy and does not disclose or record any or other administrative exigency compelling reason warranting deviation from the prescribed policy. Further, mid-session transfer has already been dealt by Apex Court in Director of School Education Madras and others v O Karuppa Thevan and another (supra). In view of the above, the applicant has, prima facie, established a case warranting interim protection Resultantly, operation and implementation of impugned transfer order dated September 23 is stayed,” the Tribunal observed.

The respondents were restrained from relieving the applicant from his present place of posting until the next date of hearing. The respondents may file their reply by November 27. Continuation or modification of the interim order will be considered on the next date of hearing, the Tribunal said.