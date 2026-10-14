CAT tells PGIMER to give Old Pension Scheme benefit to 2 security guards

The Chandigarh Bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has directed the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) to extend the benefit of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) to two security guards. The tribunal said their service be counted from the date of their initial engagement on a work-charged, contractual or daily-wage basis, with continuity until their regularisation.

The tribunal held that the decision not to cover the applicants under the Old Pension Scheme was not in consonance with judicial pronouncements. It quashed the order rejecting their claim for coverage under the GPF-cum-Old Pension Scheme under the CCS (Pension) Rules, 1972, terming it arbitrary and illegal.

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The respondents have been directed to take the necessary steps within two months of receiving a copy of the order.

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In their application, filed through advocate Karan Singla, Manjit Singh and another security guard stated that they were working as Security Guard Grade-II at the PGIMER, Chandigarh.

They submitted that despite rendering more than 10 years of service, they were not regularised along with other similarly placed employees. Their services were eventually regularised following a decision of the institute’s governing body, and they were appointed as Security Guard Grade-II in 2018. However, they were brought under the New Pension Scheme (NPS) at that stage.

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The applicants argued that there had been no break in service or material change in their duties from their initial engagement as daily-wage, contractual or temporary employees until regularisation. They contended that their service rendered before January 1, 2004, should be counted for pensionary benefits under the CCS (Pension) Rules, 1972, particularly Rules 2, 13, 14 and 17.

They also cited the treatment extended to similarly placed employees whose pre-regularisation service had been counted for pensionary benefits. They relied on the tribunal’s March 13, 2018, decision in Dr Neelam Aggarwal vs Union of India and others case, in which the benefit of the GPF-cum-Old Pension Scheme was granted to similarly placed employees initially appointed on an ad hoc basis before January 1, 2004, and regularised subsequently.

The PGIMER’s counsel opposed the application. After hearing both sides, the tribunal ruled in favour of the applicants and directed the institute to implement its order within two months.