CAT vacates status quo order on retirement of PGI Dean at 65

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 19

Chandigarh bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal has vacated the status quo order on the retirement of Dr Rakesh Sehgal, Dean (Academic), PGI, dated March 31.

Dr Sehgal has challenged the decision of the institute to retire him on reaching the age of 65. He approached CAT with a prayer to issue directions to the respondents (PGI and the Ministry of Health) to allow him to continue in service till the age of 70 on the pattern of other AIIMS of the country and other medical institutes, and in term of “Teachers Eligibility Qualifications in Medical Institutions Regulations, 2022”.

Rashmi Saxena Sehgal, Member (Administrative); and Suresh Kumar Batra, Member (Judicial), had passed the order on March 31 to maintain status quo while issuing notices to the respondents qua interim relief.

On the notice, the PGI filed an application for the vacation of the stay granted, saying that the National Medical Commission (NMC) Act, 2019, has been enacted by the Government of India to provide for a medical education system that improves access to quality and affordable medical education, ensures availability of adequate and high quality medical professionals in all parts of the country. The power and functions under Section 10 and 57 of the NMC Act, 2019, are general in nature and cannot override the PGI, Chandigarh, Act, 1966, and the PGI, Chandigarh, Regulations, 1967, which are special laws governing the service conditions of the staff of the applicant institute.

It categorically stipulates the age of superannuation to be 65 years and it will prevail over anything contemplated to counter, and therefore, Teachers Eligibility Qualifications in Medical

Institutions Regulations, 2022, issued under the NMC Act, 2019, would not be applicable in the case.

After hearing the arguments, the Bench said it was a settled law position that the extension after superannuation was solely within the discretion of employer or government and the same cannot be claimed as a right by the employee. “On the basis of interpretation of relevant rules, we assume that the applicant herein has a prima facie case in his favour. However, the balance of convenience lies in favour of the respondents.

“The continuation of the applicant after the age of superannuation is likely to result in blocking the appointment of next eligible faculty members to the post held by the applicant and the opportunity to the other aspirants would be available to them after superannuation of the applicant. They would have also been legitimately expecting persons like the applicant to retire on a particular date giving them hope for consideration of their cases for promotion.

“Further, no irreparable loss will be caused to the applicant in case interim relief is not granted to him. If the original application succeeds finally, the applicant can be compensated with consequential benefits at that time. In view of this, the interim order dated March 31 is vacated,” the Bench observed.

The Bench has fixed the next date of hearing in the case for May 22.