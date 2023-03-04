CBA, Czech Republic clubs ink MoU

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 3

In a big boost for the local badminton players, the Chandigarh Badminton Association (CBA) and badminton clubs of Czech Republic signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for players’ training exchange programmes.

On Friday, Dufek Bohumil, forrmer president, Czech Republic Badminton Association, along with Bojan Sekereš, from Badminton Klub Mladost Lendava, Slovenisla, signed an MoU with Surinder Mahajan, general secretary, Chandigarh Badminton Association (CBA) and Col Raj Parmar, senior vice president, CBA, at Chandigarh, today.

Under this programme, these associations will organise camps for their trainees twice in a year and will also organise coaches’ camp at their respective centres.

Bohumil owns a total of 21 indoor courts in Prague, while Sekereš has 16 badminton courts at Solvenia.

“The MoU will allow our players to experience the coaching at Czech Republic, under exchange programme. And, the players of Czech Republic will come here on a similar pattern to learn about the game. It will give both the countries an exposure to play under different conditions and under the guidance of various professionals. Czech Republic has produced some world class shuttlers like Peter Koukal, Jan Louda, Tereza and many others. The MoU will surely benefit out local shuttlers in a long run,” said Mahajan after signing the MoU. “We have heard a lot of this academy and particularly the association working in Chandigarh. The city offers various climatic challenge, which is good for our players. Our trainees will be able to learn a lot under this coaching exchange programme. I must congratulate the CBA players, as they will be joining us and will learn along with us. In terms of sports, this MoU is very beneficial for the promotion of sports,” added Bohumil.

“I must thanks the Director Sports Sourabh Arora and the other officials of the UT Administration and Sports Department for giving us an opportunity to serve the city better,” added Mahajan. Col Parmar added that under this programme, players from both the association will attend long coaching camps and will also play friendly matches. Also, details of technical support regarding diet, training and rest for both coaches and players will be exchanged.