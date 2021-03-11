CBI arrests Chandigarh Housing Board official for taking Rs 10,000 bribe

Chandigarh, May 18

A senior assistant posted in the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has been arrested by the CBI while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 10,000.

Sources said the complainant had alleged that the suspect, Shamsher Singh, had demanded a bribe from him in connection with the transfer of a residential unit at the Modern Housing Complex, Mani Majra.

CBI sleuths verified the complaint and laid a trap. The suspect was nabbed while taking the bribe from the complainant.

Meanwhile, CBI officials carried out a search at the suspect’s residence. He will be produced in a court tomorrow.

Following the arrest, the CHB issued a statement that on March 31, a complaint was received that some e-files were kept pending by officials beyond a reasonable time. The matter was probed and it was observed that there was substance in the complaints and some files were kept pending beyond a reasonable period. The CHB stated that show-cause notices to initiate strict disciplinary proceedings for delaying work were issued to the officials concerned, including Shamsher Singh.

Yashpal Garg, Chief Executive Officer, CHB, said there was a zero tolerance policy in the CHB towards corruption and strict action was taken in such instances. “In the present case, exemplary action will be taken after following the due process so that it may act as a deterrent for other officials,” he said. — TNS

