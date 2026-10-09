CBI arrests sanitary inspector for taking Rs 5L bribe from contractor

A Special Judge, CBI Court, Chandigarh, has sent a sanitary inspector of the Municipal Corporation to judicial custody in an alleged bribery case.

Sanitary inspector Shakti Sharma was arrested by the CBI allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from a contractor engaged in clearing garbage from a dumping ground.

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As per the CBI, the accused had demanded Rs 14 lakh for releasing the payment of work related to the cleaning of a dumping ground. As the contractor did not want to pay bribe, he filed a complaint with the CBI.

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Complainant Prashant Bhadauria said his firm People Connect Services provided services related to manpower, earthmovers, etc., and was engaged by the MC.

The firm was awarded a tender in March for earthmover services at landfill sites in various locations in Chandigarh for a period of three years.

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The complainant alleged that in September, sanitary inspector Shakti Sharma demanded Rs 14 lakh as illegal gratification, with regard to the bills cleared from July 2025 onwards and clearance of upcoming bills. Shakti allegedly threatened him that in case of non-payment the bills would not be processed and the firm’s tender could be cancelled.

It was further alleged that Shakti told the complainant that the bribe amount was to be shared among other MC officials. The complaint was verified by the investigating agency, which substantiated the allegations against Shakti for

demanding and agreeing to accept illegal gratification of Rs 14 lakh from the complainant.

The CBI claimed that recorded conversation also contained references regarding channelisation of the bribe amount among other MC officials. As per the CBI, this prima facie discloses commission of offence punishable under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) against Shakti Sharma.

The complainant alleged that in September he met the sanitary inspector at MOH office in Sector 17, requesting him to release pending payments. During the meeting, Shakti Sharma allegedly threatened to get the tender cancelled if the illegal gratification was not paid. He also threatened that he will not clear the pending as well as upcoming bills of the firm.