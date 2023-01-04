CBI arrests surveyor, official of Chandigarh-based general insurance firm on bribery charges

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 4

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday arrested insurance surveyor NS Sidhu and Regional Manager of New India Assurance Company JK Mittal in Chandigarh in a case of bribery amounting Rs 5 lakh, officials said.

A senior CBI official said, “A case was registered against the surveyor of The New India Assurance Company, Chandigarh, on the allegations of demanding bribe of Rs 12 lakh from the complainant for getting the insurance claim of his factory released early and to prevent filing appeal in higher court, by his close officer (a Regional Manager of The New India Assurance Company, Chandigarh).”

It was further alleged that the factory of the complainant had caught fire in 2010, he added.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the surveyor while accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from the complainant as first installment on behalf of the accused Regional Manager, who was held by the agency, the official said.

“Searches are being conducted today at the premises of both accused in Chandigarh and Panchkula, which have so far led to recovery of some documents related to investment and keys of bank lockers,” a spokesperson of the CBI said.