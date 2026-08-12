DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / CBI begins examination of witnesses in corruption trial against suspended Punjab DIG Bhullar

CBI begins examination of witnesses in corruption trial against suspended Punjab DIG Bhullar

The court noted that the witness was discharged for the day and directed him to reappear on September 2, 2026, for the continuation of his examination-in-chief

article_Author
Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:15 PM Aug 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Suspended Punjab DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar. File photo
Advertisement

The examination-in-chief of prosecution witnesses in the corruption case registered against suspended Punjab Police DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar and alleged middleman Krishanu Sharda commenced before the CBI Court in Chandigarh on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Prosecution witness Raj Kumar appeared before the court and his examination-in-chief began. However, further examination was deferred following a request made by the CBI's public prosecutor.

Advertisement

In its order, the court noted that the witness was discharged for the day and directed him to reappear on September 2, 2026, for the continuation of his examination-in-chief.

Advertisement

Another prosecution witness, Shubham Angural, was also present before the court but was discharged for the day as the testimony of the first prosecution witness was still underway when he appeared. He will be summoned again at a later stage.

The court ordered that the accused persons remain in judicial custody until the next date of hearing and be produced physically before the court on the scheduled date. Raj Kumar is a recovery witness in the case.

Advertisement

During the previous hearing on July 23, prosecution witnesses Shubham Angural and Prashant Kumar Gaurav had failed to appear before the CBI Court.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of Akash Batta, who alleged that Bhullar, then posted as DIG, Ropar Range, Punjab Police, had demanded illegal gratification through a private intermediary, Krishanu Sharda, in exchange for favourable treatment in an FIR registered at Sirhind police station and to ensure that no coercive action was taken against his business.

Following the complaint, the CBI laid a trap and allegedly apprehended Sharda while he was accepting Rs 5 lakh as part of the demanded bribe from the complainant on October 16, 2025. Bhullar was arrested on the same day.

The charge sheet under Section 193 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) was filed on December 3, 2025. Charges in the bribery case were framed against Bhullar on July 10, 2026.

Advocates SPS Bhullar and Sumesh Jain appeared on behalf of the accused DIG before the court.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts