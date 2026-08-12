CBI begins examination of witnesses in corruption trial against suspended Punjab DIG Bhullar

The examination-in-chief of prosecution witnesses in the corruption case registered against suspended Punjab Police DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar and alleged middleman Krishanu Sharda commenced before the CBI Court in Chandigarh on Wednesday.

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Prosecution witness Raj Kumar appeared before the court and his examination-in-chief began. However, further examination was deferred following a request made by the CBI's public prosecutor.

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In its order, the court noted that the witness was discharged for the day and directed him to reappear on September 2, 2026, for the continuation of his examination-in-chief.

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Another prosecution witness, Shubham Angural, was also present before the court but was discharged for the day as the testimony of the first prosecution witness was still underway when he appeared. He will be summoned again at a later stage.

The court ordered that the accused persons remain in judicial custody until the next date of hearing and be produced physically before the court on the scheduled date. Raj Kumar is a recovery witness in the case.

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During the previous hearing on July 23, prosecution witnesses Shubham Angural and Prashant Kumar Gaurav had failed to appear before the CBI Court.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of Akash Batta, who alleged that Bhullar, then posted as DIG, Ropar Range, Punjab Police, had demanded illegal gratification through a private intermediary, Krishanu Sharda, in exchange for favourable treatment in an FIR registered at Sirhind police station and to ensure that no coercive action was taken against his business.

Following the complaint, the CBI laid a trap and allegedly apprehended Sharda while he was accepting Rs 5 lakh as part of the demanded bribe from the complainant on October 16, 2025. Bhullar was arrested on the same day.

The charge sheet under Section 193 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) was filed on December 3, 2025. Charges in the bribery case were framed against Bhullar on July 10, 2026.

Advocates SPS Bhullar and Sumesh Jain appeared on behalf of the accused DIG before the court.