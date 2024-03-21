Mohali: CBI convicts 4 FCI men in 18-year-old case

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 20

A CBI court in Mohali convicted four accused, including the district manager, deputy manager, assistant manager of FCI, and proprietor of a rice mill, in an 18-year-old CBI case related to the acceptance of poor quality rice by FCI officials. The judge convicted Sita Ram, the then assistant manager (QC), FCI, Guniana Centre, Bathinda; Ashok Kumar Gupta, then Deputy Manager (QC), Bathinda; Shubhranshu, District Manager, FCI Bathinda; and Dalip Singh, proprietor of Hemkunt Rice Mills, in a CBI case registered on January 7, 2006. The quantum of the sentence would be pronounced on March 27.

