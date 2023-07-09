CBI court accepts closure report in bank fraud case against firm

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, July 8

A CBI court has accepted the closure report in a two-year-old FIR registered by the CBI against International Fresh Farm Products (India) Ltd for allegedly causing a loss of over Rs 10 crore to a bank.

The court accepted the report after Pankaj Kumar Sahu, Deputy General Manager (DGM), Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), recorded his statement before it, saying he did not want to pursue the matter, and had no objection in case the closure report was accepted. The CBI had registered the FIR on October 26, 2021, on the complaint of Sahu against International Fresh Farm Products, Sukhinder Singh, Kanwal, Simarinder Singh, Sujjan Singh, Nanki Singh, Punjab Metallic, Devinder S Jaaj and Company and unknown public servants, bank officials and private persons under Sections 420 and 120 of the IPC and various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The SIDBI DGM had said International Fresh Farm Products had been dealing in wheat products, dairy milk and cold storage having its registered office in Chandigarh. It had been availing various credit facilities since 2014 from the bank. The complainant said the account became NPA on April 10, 2018. The bank’s audit report found the company invested in its sister concerns.

The FIR said the company siphoned off Rs 7.65 crore out of Rs 7.69 crore disbursed by SIDBI, which was to be utilised for the projects approved by the bank. It thus caused the bank a loss of Rs 10.99 crore by diverting funds.