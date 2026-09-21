CBI court allows complainant’s summoning in corruption case against suspended Punjab Police DIG Bhullar

The Special CBI Court, Chandigarh, has allowed the CBI’s application for summoning complainant Akash Batta as the next prosecution witness in the corruption case involving suspended Punjab Police DIG HS Bhullar.

Special Judge Bhawna Jain passed the order on the CBI’s application, which was filed through public prosecutor Narender Singh.

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The CBI said the alleged corruption case was pending before the court and prosecution evidence was being recorded in accordance with law. Raj Kumar, the recovery witness, had already been summoned for September 24.

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The CBI said Batta was a material prosecution witness and his testimony was essential for the proper adjudication of the case. The prosecution has already cited him as a witness in the charge-sheet filed before the court.

His examination was therefore necessary for proving the material facts forming the basis of the prosecution case, including the circumstances leading to the complaint, demand of illegal gratification, verification proceedings, pre-trap proceedings, trap proceedings, and the acceptance and recovery of the bribe amount, the CBI said.

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The CBI also informed the court that the bail matter of accused HS Bhullar was pending consideration before the Supreme Court in a special leave petition (SLP).

The bail matter was partially heard by the Supreme Court on September 15, and was directed to be listed on October 27.

During the hearing before the Supreme Court, counsel appearing for the CBI was orally directed to ensure completion of the examination of Batta on the date fixed for September 24, prior to the examination of Raj Kumar.

In view of the direction and the fact that the matter is scheduled to be taken up before the Supreme Court on October 27, the CBI requested that Batta be summoned and his examination be taken up on the already fixed date of September 24.

Counsel for Bhullar did not raise any objection to the application. After hearing the arguments, the CBI court allowed the application for summoning Batta as the next prosecution witness in the case.

The FIR in the case was registered on Batta’s complaint, alleging that Bhullar, who was then posted as DIG, Ropar Range, Punjab Police, had demanded illegal gratification through a private intermediary, Krishanu Sharda, for securing favourable treatment in an FIR registered at Sirhind police station and for ensuring that no coercive steps were taken against the complainant’s business.

After receiving the complaint, a trap was laid and Bhullar’s alleged aide Sharda was apprehended while allegedly accepting Rs 5 lakh as part of the demanded bribe from the complainant on October 16, 2025. Bhullar was arrested on the same day.

The charge-sheet under Section 193 of the BNSS was filed on December 3, 2025. Charges have been framed against Bhullar in the bribery case.