CBI court allows release of Rs 40 lakh trap money

Chandigarh, October 21

The CBI court has allowed an application of Guneet Kaur, a complainant in an eight-year-old alleged case of bribery, for the release of trap money amounting to Rs 40 lakh. The applicant said the trap money seized by the CBI was old currency notes, which were no longer a legal tender.

No objection: CBI The CBI says it has no objection if the application is allowed for the return of an equivalent amount of tainted money amounting to Rs 40 lakh from its account, provided applicant relinquishes her claim

Narender Singh, public prosecutor for the CBI, also submitted that the CBI had no objection to the release of trap money in accordance with the Rule 2 (a)(i)(ii) of Specified Bank Notes (Deposit of Confiscated Notes) Rule 2017.

The CBI said it had no objection if the application was allowed for the return of an equivalent amount of tainted money amounting to Rs 40 lakh from its account, subject to the condition that the complainant would execute an agreement with the CBI to relinquish her claim as per direction/orders of the court.

After hearing the arguments, the court said keeping in view the reply submitted by the CBI, the application was allowed, but subject to the compliance of the conditions laid in the reply filed by the CBI.

Meanwhile, in the statement given over 100 pages, the complainant also supported the versions of the prosecution in the case. The CBI had arrested four persons in the alleged bribery case. The CBI claimed all four were allegedly putting pressure on the complainant belonging to a business family of Mohali, demanding a bribe of Rs 95 lakh from them for not arresting them in a criminal case.

