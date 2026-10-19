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Home / Chandigarh / CBI court awards 4-year jail term to Chandigarh official in bribery case

CBI court awards 4-year jail term to Chandigarh official in bribery case

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:40 PM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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The court has sentenced the employee to four years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on him. iStock photo
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A CBI court in Chandigarh has convicted Fateh Singh, a bill assistant working in the Engineering Department, Sector 9, Chandigarh, in a corruption case registered eight years ago.

The court has sentenced the employee to four years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on him.

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The CBI registered a case against Fateh Singh under Sections 7 and 13(2), read with Section 13(1)(d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, on the basis of a written complaint filed by Rajinder Kumar.

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The complaint alleged that his father, late Dhan Singh, retired as a mason from the PWD, Chandigarh, on July 31, 2010. His father passed away on January 19, 2014, following which his pension was transferred to his mother’s State Bank of India (SBI) account.

A case regarding the promotion of PWD employees, including his father, was pending before the High Court and was decided in favour of the employees. Consequently, his father’s pension was revised, and arrears arising from the revision were payable to his mother.

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For this purpose, Rajinder Kumar met Fateh Singh at his office, as the latter was dealing with the bills. However, Fateh Singh allegedly kept giving excuses and told him that preparing the bills would take considerable time.

When the complainant met the accused again, Fateh Singh allegedly demanded a minimum bribe of Rs 4,000 for preparing the bills for the pension arrears due to his father.

As he did not want to pay the bribe, Rajinder Kumar lodged a complaint with the CBI, requesting legal action. Following the registration of the case, the CBI laid a trap and caught Fateh Singh red-handed on June 6, 2018, while demanding and accepting illegal gratification of Rs 3,500 from the complainant.

After completing the investigation, the CBI filed a charge sheet before the court. Finding a prima facie case, the court framed charges against the accused, who pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

Counsel for the accused argued that Fateh Singh had been falsely implicated in the case. The defence submitted that the bills had already been prepared and that no work remained pending with the accused for which he could have demanded a bribe.

It was further argued that the complainant was annoyed with the procedure followed by the accused while processing the bills in accordance with the prescribed guidelines and had, therefore, lodged a false complaint.

However, CBI Public Prosecutor Narender Singh argued that the prosecution had proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

After hearing the arguments, the CBI court held Fateh Singh guilty of the charges framed against him. The court sentenced him to four years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000.

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