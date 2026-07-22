CBI Court Chandigarh seeks action on witness threat in 8-year-old bribery case; asks SSP, CBI to file report

Taking a serious view of a complaint regarding threats extended to a witness in a bribery case, the CBI court, Chandigarh has directed the SSP, Chandigarh and the HOB (Head of Bureau), CBI, Chandigarh to expedite action on the witness’s application seeking protection.

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In an order passed today, the court noted that prosecution witness Lokesh Saini was present before the court. However, he submitted that he was not in a stable state of mind. He stated that for the last few days, someone on behalf of the accused persons had been continuously approaching and threatening him, and directing him to depose in a particular manner before the court. This, he said, had created apprehension and unnecessary mental burden.

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In view of the witness’s apprehension, the court said his testimony would not be recorded today and he was discharged for the time being. The matter has been adjourned to July 31 for prosecution evidence. Lokesh Saini is a witness in a bribery case registered against Sub-Inspector Sewa Singh, who was arrested 8 years ago for allegedly accepting Rs 5,000 from the complainant.

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Meanwhile, the CBI court also directed the accused persons to show cause as to why their bail should not be cancelled in view of the facts brought to the notice of the court by the witness.

The court further said that a reminder be forwarded to the SSP, Chandigarh and the HOB, CBI, ACB, Chandigarh with a direction to expedite action on the witness’s application, in pursuance of the order dated July 20. They have been asked to submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) before the court in sealed envelopes on July 31.

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CBI Public Prosecutor, in the application filed on behalf of Lokesh Saini, had requested protection and action regarding the threat calls received by the witness.