CBI court convicts Chandigarh Police constable in 2014 corruption case

Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Chandigarh, January 27
CBI court special judge Jagjit Singh has convicted Chandigarh Police constable Dilbagh Singh in a corruption case registered by the CBI in 2014.
The CBI acquitted another accused, head constable Mukesh Kumar, in the case.
Inspector Rajesh Shukla, former SHO, who was also an accused in the case, died during the trial and the proceedings were stalled against him.
The case was registered under Sections 7 and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.
The court will pronounce the quantum of sentence on January 31.
All three accused were arrested on September 3, 2014 for demanding Rs 10,000 in bribe from a parking contractor of Sector 34.
Public prosecutor Narender Singh said the prosecution had proved the case beyond the shadow of a doubt.
