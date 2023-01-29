CBI court convicts cop of graft in 8-year-old case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 28

Jagjit Singh, Special Judge, CBI court, has held a constable of the Chandigarh Police guilty in a corruption case registered by the agency in 2014.

The court will pronounce the quantum of sentence against the convict, Dilbagh Singh, on January 31. Another accused in the case, Head Constable Mukesh Kumar, was acquitted, while Inspector Rajesh Shukla, former SHO, a co-accused, died during the trial and proceedings were abated against him.

On a complaint received from Lalit Joshi, a parking contractor of Sector 34, Chandigarh, the accused were booked for the offences punishable under Sections 7 and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The police arrested the three accused on September 3, 2014, on the charges of demanding and taking a bribe of Rs 10, 000 from the parking contractor.

The complainant had alleged that Shukla, then the SHO of the Sector 34 police station, had been extorting money from him through Constable Dilbagh Singh and Head Constable Mukesh, both posted in the Sector 34 police station. He alleged that the inspector again demanded Rs 10,000.

As per the prosecution, the CBI verified the complaint and laid a trap to nab the suspects.

The constable and the head constable met Joshi in the parking lot in front of the Sector 34 gurdwara. Joshi allegedly gave them Rs 10,000. The head constable and the constable then went to the police station and allegedly gave the money to the SHO.

After that, the CBI arrested all three accused from the Burail police station where they went after receiving the bribe money. The money was allegedly recovered from Shukla’s pocket.

The parking contractor had alleged that he was paying money every month for allowing him to run the parking lot. He alleged that the accused cops had taken money from him on two occasions for not harassing him.

Gagan Aggarwal, the counsel for the accused Mukesh Kumar, said the accused was falsely implicated in the case as nothing was recovered from him. Narender Singh, public prosecutor, said the prosecution had proved the case beyond a shadow of a reasonable doubt.